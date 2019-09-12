‘Delay in urea supplies due to logistics’

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Hyderabad: One of the reasons for some delay in urea supplies reaching their intended beneficiaries in the State were the logistics involved at sea ports with unloading, packing and then shipping the bagged fertilizer to Telangana, said Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

The Minister, along with Principal Secretary (Agriculture) C Parthasarathi, on Thursday, visited the Gangavaram port in Andhra Pradesh to inspect the urea transportation measures. “Because some of the urea allocated to the State is imported and comes by ships, the process takes some time. Unloading and transportation for bagging the urea cannot be taken up if there is even a drizzle,” the Minister said.

Reddy, however, said the Telangana State government overcame all the challenges and was ensuring immediate urea supplies but was also stocking up for its need during the Rabi crop season. “I thank the Andhra Pradesh government, the port authorites and the Railways for their cooperation in this task,” he said.

“Every step in the supply chain till the delivery points, are being monitored as per Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions. We are using road and rail transport for carrying urea to Telangana. So far, just this past week, 20,387 tonnes of urea has been transported to the State from different ports,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Gangavaram port, former DGP of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, N Sambasiva Rao assured full cooperation and assistance to Telangana for timely transport of the fertilizer. Reddy also inspected a Vietnamese ship docked at the port which carried urea. The Minister also visited some godowns, and met workers and thanked them.

