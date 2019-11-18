Delayed lunch leaves bad taste among teams, officials

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: In what was an embarrassment of sorts to Hyderabad Cricket Association, the players of Hyderabad-Goa under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy league match had a delayed lunch at Gymkhana grounds on Monday.

As the players trooped during the break at 12 noon, the teams were in for a surprise when there was no lunch available. The NAQ Caterers which was supposed to serve lunch, reportedly, got stuck in traffic jam and they failed to report in time. As a result, the Goan players had to resume play without lunch. Later on at 12 40 pm, the caterers came and the players and the officials had lunch then. The Goan players, who fielded, came in turns to have their lunch.

Match referee Rajini Kalita was least amused with the development. Later on the HCA officials clarified that the caterers were caught in CM’s convoy and hence delay. “We clearly told the caterers that they should arrive by 11 am and they have promised to do so.’’ But this has left a bad taste among the teams and officials.