Delayed monsoon in Telangana sows seeds of worry

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: As cautioned by weather forecasters, Telangana is one of the States that is experiencing delayed onset of monsoon. It is not only late by two weeks but also its progress is sluggish. Farmers who opted for early sowing find the prospects worrisome in places, which are plenty, where the rainfall has been deficient so far.

With the upper portion of soils failing to get enough moisture, germination percentage of cotton seed is reported to be low in some areas. It is more so in erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts, where cotton farmers started operations bit early hoping a good rainfall.

Barring eleven districts, including Sircilla, Asifabad, Medchal and Warangal rural, the percentage of net sown area is in single digits. The sowings are disappointingly low (0 per cent) compared to the seasons normal in seven districts, including Nagarkurnool, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Jangaon, Jagitiyal, Peddapalli, Adilabad and Mancherial.

As on June 25, the net sown area in the State is 3,42,209 hectares (ha) as against the normal area of 43,34,487 ha, working out to only eight per cent. The area under pulses is just six per cent of the normal, while jowar and oil seeds is 22 per cent and 66 per cent, respectively.

The area under paddy is just 14,161 ha as against the normal of 9, 64,548 ha till date. Over 30,041 ha was covered under paddy by this time last year. Usually, paddy transplantation picks up only in the month of July and continue till the end of August in the command area of the major and medium irrigation projects, including the Nagarjuna Sagar project left main canal and SRSP. In case of good rainfall, the paddy area may even exceed the normal area

9,64,548 ha for the season.

There is nothing to be alarmed about paddy and it is too early to assess the situation, says Commissioner for Agriculture Rahul Bojja. So is the case with cotton and soyabean. Good rainfall over the next two weeks will alter the situation and it will improve the kharif prospects, he added.

As on date total area covered by all crops put together is 8,22,562 ha as against the normal cropped area of 43.34 lakh ha. Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasarthi hoped that the State would receive adequate rainfall in the next one or two weeks. There was nothing to worry about the kharif prospects at this stage.

No contingency plans might be needed for the kharif as the operations would pick up with the rainfall. The only worry was the delayed onset of the monsoon. Some of the areas in the State started receiving a good rainfall, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter