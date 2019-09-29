Delayed repatriation of dead pains kin in India

By | Published: 12:17 am 11:27 pm

Jeddah: Losing a loved one is incredibly traumatic, but the experience is all the more harrowing for families who lose their beloved ones overseas. The delay in repatriation of bodies is agonising.

Officials of Indian diplomatic missions in the oil-rich Kingdom concur that repatriation is delayed mainly due to the lack of cooperation from employment sponsors of the Indian migrants, besides other factors. Take for instance 36-year-old Sateesh Gone. The Telangana migrant, from Korutla mandal in Jagtial but settled in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, committed suicide in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on August 17. It’s been over two months since his death; his family is yet to receive the body. While his wife Kavya and father Laxminarayana are desperate for help to repatriate the body, the Indian Consulate is also keeping in touch with the employer to complete legal formalities.

In another case, Chandala Kadile Chandu, a farm worker from Diwalapur mandal in Nirmal district, was electrocuted on June 28 in a remote village in central Saudi Arabia. His wife Hemalata sent an affidavit to the embassy in Riyadh, requesting to conduct a post-mortem examination of her husband’s body. But, she was unaware of the contents of the affidavit. The Indian Embassy requested authorities to conduct the post-mortem — unlike in India, the procedure is complex in Saudi and requires the involvement of various vital government entities.

Hemalata realised how complicated the issue became and sent another affidavit requesting to cancel the post-mortem. But, it was too late. Since then, she is seeking help from all quarters to bring back her husband’s body.

