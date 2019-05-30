Deleterious effects of diabetes

By | Venugopal Gouri | Published: 5:20 pm

One of the common ailments of today has to be diabetes hitting when young; it is very likely to cause complications in the long run. It is imperative to understand the likely complications of this disease and how to prevent them. Also, it is likely to have a deleterious effect and the longer one has had diabetes, higher the chance of complications.

Increased blood pressure

Patients of diabetes are more likely to also suffer from hypertension. If left untreated, it can cause complications early. Low sodium diet is the key to have a hold on high blood pressure. If it continues to be high, homoeopathic medicines like Belladonna, Glonine, and Rauwolifa are found to be of help before trying the integrative approach in treating it. Avoiding undue stress goes a long way in preventing high blood pressure.

Heart disease

Diabetes seems to call in cardiovascular disease early into the affected metabolism. The increased blood sugar levels are likely to influence the increase of triglycerides, LDL cholesterol which are likely to clog the blood vessels and likely to cause stroke and heart disease. Keeping lipid levels under check is the key. Losing weight is high on priority while avoiding smoking and alcohol is very helpful. Remedies like Cholesterinum, Chelidonium, Calc carb, and Crataegus have always been found to be helpful.

Stroke

Diabetes also disturbs the lining of the blood vessel easily making the lipids in the circulation have a seat in the artery. This causes a plaque build-up which could grow enough to cause a blockage of blood supply beyond it, causing stroke. Keeping the lipids under check along with blood sugar levels is utmost important. Homoeopathic remedies like Arnica, Hamamellis, Crotalus horridue, and Bothrops are key to averting the situation.

Eye problems

Diabetes can add to the problem of glaucoma where there is increased build-up of pressure in the back portion of the eye only to cause more pressure on the sensitive retina which receives the images and gradually weakens it. People with diabetes are also more prone to cataract. Blood vessels of the area can also get hurt and bleed. All the above can disturb vision either immediately or gradually. Early detection of diabetes helps prevent even blindness. Homoeopathic remedies like Sulp, Lycopodium, and Acetanilide help in improving the health of retina.

Kidney damage

Kidneys need perfusion to work well and in diabetes mellitus, there is a restriction of supply to the area. If uncurtailed over a period of time, it can lead to kidney failure. Homoeopathic medicine has good remedies like Eel serum, Solidago, and Cantharis to help improve the function.

To keep complications of diabetes from encroaching or to prevent further damage, homoeopathic remedies are the best.

(The second part of the article will be published next week.)