DelExcel setting up Rs 50-cr unit near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: DelExcel Pharma, a formulations company, is setting up a Rs 50-crore greenfield manufacturing facility at Kucharam Village, Manoharabad in Medak. The unit, which is coming up in a 10-acre land, is expected to be commissioned by March/April this year.

After getting permission from the government in June 2016 to set up the facility, the construction took about 18 months. Most of the plant and machinery is in place. The contract research and development organisation is in its final stage of establishing its facility, meeting stringent regulatory requirements, well-connecting the international airport, being close to Hyderabad.

Dr Raghupathi Kandarapu, co-founder and CEO of DelExcel Pharma, told Telangana Today, “We are setting up a research and development and manufacturing facility in about one acre now and we can expand it further as we have adequate land at the site. The phase I development will create 500 jobs while upon brownfield expansion, we could be generating as much as 5,000 jobs in future.”

He informed, “The unit will cater to both domestic and export needs. To start with, we will cater to less-regulated markets and then we will focus on the highly regulated markets such as the US, Europe, Canada and Japan. We will make oral solid formulations and then may foray into specialty segments including injectables.”

DelExcel Pharma director Madhava Rao Tumati, said, “Of the total Rs 50-crore investment into the facility, we will be investing Rs 25 crore from internal accruals while the remaining will come from banks.”

The land at the site could be fully utilised by 2025 by adding facilities in multiple phases, Dr Kandarapu, added.