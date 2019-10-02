Delhi: Amit Shah flags off Gandhi Sankalp Yatra, joins party workers in foot march

By | Published: 4:10 pm 4:11 pm

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday flagged off party’s “Gandhi Sankalp Yatra” from Shalimar Bagh area of New Delhi on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Being organised with a theme of “Mann me Bapu”, the drive aims to propagate the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, including cleanliness, use of khadi, non-violence, etc.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in the foot march and walked for about 1 Kilometre along with hundreds of party workers. He also accepted letters from different members of the public, who approached Shah with an application about their grievances.

Addressing the BJP workers and public, Shah said, “Gandhiji’s satyagraha movement brought the Britishers to their knees. He showed the path of truth and non-violence to the world.” Admiring Gandhi’s life and the dream of Swachh Bharat, Shah said “Bapu wanted clean India. I don’t think anyone else had emphasised on cleanliness before him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the dream of Swachh Bharat a reality today.”

The Union Home Minister also urged the women of the county to avoid the use of single-use plastic. He said, “I urge you all to avoid the use of plastic polybags, they are very dangerous for our environment. Everyone must carry a cloth bag while going out for shopping”.

Union Health Minister Harshvardhan and Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari were also present. Gandhi Sankalp Yatra drive will go for four months in different parts of the country. Leaders and workers will do 150km pad yatra in 15 days starting from today on the 150th birth anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.