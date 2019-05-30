Delhi BJP website hacked, shows beef dishes

By | Published: 8:34 pm 8:52 pm

New Delhi: The website of the BJP’s Delhi unit was hacked on Thursday and photos of beef dishes posted on it.

“Shadow V1P3R” claimed credit for hacking the site, replacing details of the party’s leadership, history, and constitution with the beef menu.

Earlier this year, the website of the BJP was also hacked.

The website managers acted quickly and pointed the IP address of the hacked website to the main party site.

A twitter user @fs0c131y noticed the defaced website and posted the home page on his handle. Later, describing himself as “Cyber Chowkidar” Elliot Alderson ( @fs0c131y) complimented the website managers for quickly noticing the defacement and pointing the IP to the party main website.

I didn’t know that BJP stand for Beef Janata Party 🤣 pic.twitter.com/W9r9hfOaZG — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 30, 2019

Another page has been defaced… pic.twitter.com/uf7k26wTyL — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 30, 2019

Meanwhile, PTI reported that the hackers posted pictures of beef on website of the party’s Delhi unit. The navigation bar on homepage of the website was replaced with the word “beef”. “We have taken cognizance of the matter. The site has been brought down for taking corrective measures. “We will get down to the bottom of it and ascertain how it happened and who all are responsible for the hacking,” Delhi BJP IT cell incharge Pratyush Kant said.