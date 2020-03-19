Delhi court rejects plea for stay, Nirbhaya convicts to hang on Friday

By | Published: 5:30 pm

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday turned down another manoeuvre adopted by the convicts in Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case and dismissed an application seeking a stay on their execution on the grounds of pending legal remedies.

The four convicts — Vinay, Mukesh, Akshay, and Pawan — will now be hanged by the noose on Friday, March 20 at 5:30 a.m. for brutally raping and murdering a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, later dubbed as ‘Nirbhaya’, on December 16, 2012.

The death-row convicts, represented by advocate A.P. Singh, had knocked on the doors of the trial court two days before the execution seeking a stay on their hanging.