Delhi: Criminal complaint filed against Shehla Rashid under sedition charges

By | Published: 1:04 pm

New Delhi: Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava on Monday filed a criminal complaint against student leader Shehla Rashid, seeking her arrest for allegedly spreading fake news against Indian Army and the government.

The complaint copy stated that Rashid is deliberately and intentionally spreading fake news with the intention to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir and in other parts of the country.

It further stated that her tweets are being shared by many Twitter users on international platforms, causing irreparable injury to the reputation of India.

The complainant alleged that she has intended to excite disaffection towards the government, which is prima facie an offence of sedition under Section 124-A of IPC.

“Rashid has further committed offences of ‘promoting enmity between the classes’ under Sections 153, 153-A, 504, 505 of IPC and Information Technology Act 2002 amongst others,” read the complaint copy.