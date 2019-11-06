Delhi District Court lawyers to continue boycott of work on Wednesday

By | Published: 9:54 am 9:59 am

New Delhi: Delhi district court lawyers will continue to boycott judicial work on Wednesday to protest against the clash between lawyers and policemen at Tis Hazari court complex on November 2, Delhi Districts Courts Coordination Committee said.

On the other hand, the Bar Council of India has appeal to the members of the legal fraternity to maintain peace and harmony in the courts and resume their court work. “Abstinence from work in all Delhi District Courts will continue tomorrow,” the committee said in a communique on Tuesday.

However, it said that litigants will have permission to access to the courtrooms. The lawyers are protesting against a clash between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex on Saturday, which left at least 20 cops and several advocates injured.

Lawyers have been protesting at several places across the city against the scuffle. A group of lawyers also protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding the enforcement of Lawyers’ Protection Act.

One Assistant Sub-Inspector was suspended and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the violence on Saturday. Some advocates sustained bullet injuries after police allegedly opened fire on them.

A total of around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight lawyers sustained injuries in the incident.