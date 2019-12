By | Published: 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep condolence over the death of 43 persons and several injuries in the fire mishap in New Delhi. Describing the mishap as a very unfortunate incident, he wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

