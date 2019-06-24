Delhi godman cheated by his car driver

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: A godman was cheated by his car driver near Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Shamirpet on Monday morning. The accused decamped with cash and valuables, and abandoned the car on the city outskirts near Patancheru.

According to the Shamirpet police, Vishwanath Swamiji from Delhi was returning from Chennai and was headed towards Nagpur in a car driven by Kiran. It was around 5.30 am, when they reached ORR, he requested Kiran to pull over as he wanted to relieve himself. “When the godman got off, Kiran drove away,” the police said.

Vishwanath, with the help of locals, approached the Shamirpet police and lodged a police complaint. A case was booked and the police found the car near Patancheru later in the day. “The driver drove the vehicle to the city outskirts and abandoned it. But, he fled with cash and valuables,” police said.

The Patancheru police informed their Shamirpet counterpart and the car was recovered. Officials said the surveillance camera footage was being examined to trace Kiran.