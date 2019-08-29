Delhi govt approves new scholarship scheme for SCs

By | Published: 7:58 pm 8:00 pm

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved a new scholarship scheme to provide financial assistance up to Rs 20 lakh to students from the Scheduled Caste community living in the national capital to pursue higher studies abroad.

The decision to provide Rs 5 lakh each student per year to 100 students for Ph.D, having a maximum limit of Rs 20 lakh, and Masters courses, having a maximum limit of Rs 10 lakh, was taken in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam told the media that as per the proposal of the SC/ST Welfare Department, students will get the scholarship in the field of Engineering and Management; Pure Sciences and Applied Sciences; Agricultures Sciences and Medicine; International Commerce, Accounting and Finance; and Humanities and Social Science from accredited universities.

“The students, below 30 years of age, with 55 per cent marks in Master Degree will be eligible for the Ph.D scholarship, while those with 55 per cent marks in Bachelors Degree will be eligible for the Master Degree”, Gautam said.

He also said that the total family income from all sources should not exceed Rs eight lakh per annum.

Gautam said after completion of the course, the candidate will have to submit the course completion certificate by the concerned Institution/University to the Secretary, Department for Welfare of SC/ST/OBC, Delhi.

“The candidate has to give an undertaking that he/she has not received any scholarship financial assistance from any Government/other organization including university/college for the same course he/she is applying under the scheme,” he said.