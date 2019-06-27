Delhi govt increases annual family income criteria for vocational training

By | Published: 7:52 pm

New Delhi: The Delhi government Thursday increased by Rs Two lakh the annual family income criteria for the vocational training scheme, run by its agency DSFDC for SC, ST, OBC, minorities and physically handicapped persons.

“The Delhi Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the Social Welfare Department’s proposal for increase in annual family income criteria from Rs one lakh to Rs three lakh under the scheme of imparting vocational training being implemented by the DSFDC,”a government statement said.

Delhi SC, ST, OBC, Minorities and Handicapped Financial and Development Corporation (DSFDC) has been implementing a scheme of imparting job oriented vocational courses to people belonging to SC, ST, OBC, minorities and physically handicapped category to develop their skills and knowledge in a particular trade.

It has been felt that the Corporation was unable to sponsor sufficient number of students for vocational training mainly because of the lower family income criterion, the statement added.