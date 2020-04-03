Delhi govt provides lunch, dinner to 6 lakh people amid lockdown

By | Published: 10:06 am

New Delhi: The Delhi government provided lunch and dinner to around 6 lakh poor people on Thursday.

“We are feeding 3.5 lakh-4 lakh people daily and we will feed 10-12 lakh people from tomorrow. We have found that people are crowding at the food centres hence we decided to create more centres,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Yesterday, the Arvind Kejriwal led government gave lunch to 58,5386 people and dinner to 57,9162 people in around 1,423 centres located across the capital.

The government has also announced that it has doubled the pension under the widow pension scheme for 2.5 lakh beneficiaries, old-age pension scheme for 5 lakh beneficiaries, and disability pension scheme for 1 lakh beneficiaries.

It also claimed that families under the public distribution system are getting 1.5 times of the actual entitlement of the ration for the month of April, free of cost.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that there are 2,069 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,860 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths.