Delhi govt shuts all primary schools till March 31

By | Published: 5:55 pm

New Delhi: As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus increased in the country, the Delhi government on Thursday decided to close all primary schools here till March 31.

Informing about the decision, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted: “As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, the Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20.”

The decision comes in the wake of increasing cases of coronavirus being detected in India. As of Thursday, Health Minister told Parliament that at least 28,529 persons were brought under community surveillance and are being monitored.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Shriram Millennium School in Noida decided to postpone its annual examination and close the school temporarily, following a parent of one of its student testing positive for COVID-19.

Several other private schools in Noida and Delhi have already announced closure of schools for several days as a precautionary measure.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter