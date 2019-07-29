Delhi HC dismisses petition on education regulation in religious schools

By | Published: 4:02 pm

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to Centre and various states for regulation of education imparted to students in Madrasas, Maktab Ahs, and Gurukuls based in India.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar were hearing a plea filed by Sunil Saraogi through his counsel Vidhan Vyas.

In the petition, Saraogi submitted that the syllabus of Madrasas, which is of the 18th century, has severely impacted the job prospects of the students.

“Maktab Ahs, Madrasas, and Gurukuls are acting as a primary source of education to more than 15 lakh young individuals in the country,” the petition stated.

The petitioner contended that even though the state and Central government have Madrasa Education Board and various schemes in place for the Madrasas and Maktabs, there is no regulatory framework in respect to the Gurukuls.