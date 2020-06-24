Delhi HC grants bail to Prakash Jarwal in doctor suicide case

By | Published: 5:27 pm

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Prakash Jarwal in connection with a case related to the suicide of a doctor in the national capital.

A single judge bench of the high court presided by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait while granting bail to Jarwal, directed him to furnish a personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 and one surety of like amount. It also asked Jarwal not to contact or influence the prosecution witnesses in any manner.

“Keeping in view the fact that the petitioner is in judicial custody since 09.05.2020, however, petitioner no more required for further investigation and trial will take substantial time, I am of the view that petitioner deserves bail, without commenting on the merits of the prosecution case,” the judge said.

The court also observed that Jarwal’s brother Anil Jarwal whose name was also mentioned in the suicide note, has already been granted anticipatory bail by the court of sessions observing that in the suicide note, there are different handwritings and no specific date of harassment was mentioned.

“Regarding the allegations of threat and influencing the witnesses, the police has already taken cognizance and if in future, any incident of this nature happens, the police is at liberty to take action against such person as per the law,” the court noted.

“There were no allegations against petitioner in the ‘Suicide Note’ and ‘Diary’ recovered by the police. Thus, it seems, there is no proximity and link in alleged commission of offence,” it said adding that the said facts are to be tested during the trial.

Jarwal, who represents the Deoli assembly constituency, was arrested on May 9 in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi.

A 52-year-old doctor had allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in South Delhi on April 18. In his suicide note, he had held Jarwal responsible for taking the extreme step.

According to Delhi Police, Jarwal and the deceased were both involved in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007.

The police said that the deceased, in the suicide note, stated that the Jarwal and his associates used to take money from him for running of his water tankers in the Dwarka area.