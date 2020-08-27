Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Batra, Norman and Hockey India

By | Published: 7:45 pm

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from the central government, Hockey India and others over a petition filed by Olympic gold medalist Aslam Sher Khan challenging the appointment of Narendra Dhruv Batra and Elena Norman as Life Member and CEO respectively of the sport’s body.

A division bench of the high court, presided by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, issued notice to the central government, Hockey India, Batra and Nornman seeking their response over the petition and slated the matter for further hearing on

The plea filed by a former hockey player – who was a part of the winning team that won the gold medal in the 1975 Hockey World Cup – has sought quashing certain articles of the Hockey India MOA whereby the posts of ‘Life Member’, ‘CEO’ and ‘Life President’ have been created, being in blatant contravention of the NSCI, Circular 1975 and 2001 Guidelines, as illegal and unsustainable.

The petition has also sought appointment of an impartial administrator or ad-hoc committee of eminent sport persons to administer the affairs and oversee the day-to-day functioning and working of the Respondent No. 2 until the MOA of the Respondent No. 2 is amended and fresh elections in accordance with the Model Election Guidelines under the NSCI are undertaken.