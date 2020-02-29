Delhi kid impresses Twitterati with request on test paper

By | Published: 6:30 pm

A Delhi school student’s surprising request on a test paper has gone viral on social media. In a video, the kid was seen making an appeal to his teacher to transfer his bonus points to someone who needs it more than he does.

A Facebook user Winston Lee shared the post with the caption, “Have to shout this out. Had honestly never seen this… One of my guys, a straight A+ guy, offers up his 5 bonus points to someone in need. Anyone. Totally offering up what is rightfully his, his earning, to any peer that may have been struggling especially hard the day of the test.”

“He didn’t care if he considered them a friend, didn’t care if they were cool, didn’t matter to him what situation had caused them to score lower, he just wanted to help, be kind, commit a loving act” he added in his Facebook post.” This note gave me so much hope. Let us all be a little more like this young man!!” Lee wrote in his post.

The shared picture shows that the student offers to give his bonus points to any struggling classmate with the lowest score. As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, “Good intention, but as a teacher, no one else will get this extra credit. Sorry just study harder that’s it….” Another wrote, “Wow now this brings joy to the heart. Youth caring about his fellow classmates.”

A post read, “The world needs more kids like this.” Okay humanity wins this round…special thanks for posting” a user remarked.