Delhi man held for cheating Hyderabad youth

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police on Wednesday arrested a person from Delhi on charges of making phishing calls to bank customers and cheating them.

Ashraf Ali alias Shanu Choudhary (38), a private employee from Joshi Colony in Delhi, recently made a phishing call to a youngster from Hyderabad and introduced himself as Rajveer Singh from State Bank of India.

He told the youngster that he would increase his credit card limit, for which he asked for his bank account details. The complainant shared the details with Ali, who later withdrew Rs 1.5 lakh from the account.

Based on technical evidence and information collected from Paytm desks, the cybercrime police arrested Ali from his residence in Delhi. He was brought to Hyderabad on a prisoner transit warrant and produced before court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter