Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari thanks Santosh Kumar for Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge, which was initiated by Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar, is going places.

MP from East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari took up the challenge by planting a tree at his residence in the national capital. Speaking on the occasion, Tiwari thanked the Rajya Sabha member for coming up with the initiative of planting trees. “I usually plant trees in my garden here. I thank TRS MP Santosh Kumar for the plantation drive,” he said.

Acknowledging the gesture, Santosh Kumar posted a note on Twitter thanking Manoj Tiwari for accepting the nomination.

The plantation drive has become a massive hit in the Telugu States with film celebrities and several popular personalities actively taking part in the initiative of planting saplings. Recently, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, Paayal Rajput and Tejaswi Madivada have done their bit by planting trees to spread the message.

