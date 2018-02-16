Delhi natives held for job fraud in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police nabbed two persons from New Delhi on charges of cheating youngsters after promising jobs at airports. They had published advertisements in job portals and attracted victims, police said.

The arrested suspects were identified as Sandeep Kumar alias Siddarth, 24, a call centre employee from Patel Nagar, New Delhi and Pawan Kandhol, a call centre employee and also a resident of New Delhi. Both are natives of Panipat in Haryana.

In January, a complaint was lodged by a woman from Padmarao Nagar stating that after seeing an advertisement on a job portal regarding ground staff jobs in airports, she contacted them for her daughter. A job was promised and she transferred Rs 67,200 through Paytm and bank accounts. Even after receiving the money, they failed to provide any job as promised, she said in her complaint. The Cybercrime police then booked a case and took up investigation. “They had advertised in the website with their contact number promising jobs. When aspirants contacted them tele-callers hired by the duo, operating in a call centre setup answer. They further collect money citing various reasons,” police said.