Delhi not affected by economic slowdown: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that the national capital was not affected by the economic slowdown in the country, however, he also implored the Centre to take necessary steps to improve the situation.

“In this period of economic slowdown, the people of Delhi are not feeling the pinch as much, because of Delhi government’s schemes. We all want the economic situation of Delhi and the country to improve,” said Kejriwal at an event organised by the Chamber of Trade and Industries.

Kejriwal, in the event, awarded 36 successful traders and businessmen from Delhi.

Addressing traders, the Chief Minister said, “Trade is slowing down. There has been no increase in the salaries but people’s expenses are rising.”

“However, the Delhi government has provided a lot of support to the people of Delhi, so that they do not feel the pinch of the slowdown as much. For instance, we waived off the electricity bills up to 200 units. We provided free water and waived off the old water bills. Now, travelling in a bus will also be free for women.”

Commenting on the state of the economy, Kejriwal said there is a recession.

“I came across many traders today, who told me that around 30 to 40 per cent of the turnover has reduced. I hope the economy will improve soon so that the trade also improves. We appeal to the Central Government to take all necessary steps to improve the economy.”

Kejriwal said he is from traders family and so I can understand the agony, pain and problems of a trader very well.

“We have always taken care of the interests of the traders. We now have GST coming into force, but in the first two years, the Delhi government had automatically reduced VAT on all items from 12.5 per cent to 5 per cent.”