Delhi: Patients’ relatives complain of being thrashed by security guards

By | Published: 10:08 am

New Delhi: A large number of people outside the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini here allege that the hospital is denying admissions to patients and that security guards posted at the facility are using force and even beating up those who attempt to gain entry.

The people, mostly relatives of patients have also accused the hospital authorities of not admitting their patients and of forcing everybody to stay on pavements outside the hospital.

A woman who had come to the hospital for treatment told ANI, “There is a strike. Everybody is sitting on the roads. They are not allowing anyone to go inside.”

Another person, Mohit Tayal, who says he arrived to admit a patient said, “I had come with my patient but the security did not allow us to go inside. There is a lot of security at the gate and if anyone attempts to get inside they are beating them with canes.”

Meanwhile, with a large number of relatives of patients gathered outside the hospital, heavy security presence is at the spot.