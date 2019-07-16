Delhi Police arrests Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist from Srinagar

By | Published: 12:47 pm

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist from Srinagar, it said on Tuesday.

The terrorist has been identified as Basir Ahmad Ponnu, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, said Sanjeev Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special cell.

Ahmad along with three other JeM terrorists — Shahid Gafoor, Fayaz Ahmed Lone, Abdul Majid Baba — were apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell in 2007 after a brief encounter in New Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg area.

Police had recovered highly explosive material weighing 3 kg, four detonators, timer, six hand grenades, a .30 bore pistol, magazine with two live cartridges, currency worth Rs 50,000 and fake US currency ($10,000) from their possession.

“In 2013, a court convicted Gafoor and acquitted the three others. On appeal against their acquittal, the High Court of Delhi convicted all three terrorists,” said Yadav.

After being convicted, Ponnu, Lone and Baba did not surrender before the High Court of Delhi and evaded their arrest.

“Non-bailable warrants were issued against them several times since 2014. Multiple raids had failed to nab any of them. Ponnu is being brought to Delhi to face sentencing by the Delhi High Court while his activities over the past four years are also being probed,” Yadav added.