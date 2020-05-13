Delhi Police seizes documents of 700 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members

By | Published: 3:55 pm

New Delhi: The crime branch of Delhi Police has seized documents of around 700 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members.

Sources informed that all these Tablighi Jamaat members had attended the event held at Nizamuddin Markaz in March earlier this year.

The documents seized include passports of these persons.

Earlier on May 5, Delhi Police Crime Branch had interrogated the son of Maulana Saad, the chief of Tablighi Jamaat, and sought details about 20 people who had attended the Markaz at Nizamuddin in the national capital or were part of its management.

An FIR was registered earlier against Tablighi Jamaat chief and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in connection with the congregation held at Markaz in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital.