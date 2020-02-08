Delhi polls begins, Prime Minister Modi urges for vote

By | Published: 10:36 am

New Delhi: As polling for the 70-member Assembly seats in Delhi began on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people, especially the youth, to come out and vote in record numbers.

“Today is the polling day for the Delhi Legislative Assembly…Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers,” Modi tweeted.

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2020

Polling here began at 8 a.m. A total of 14.79 million registered voters will decide the luck of 672 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress. The results for the elections will be announced on February 11.