Delhi Polls: ‘Patriotism’ in syllabus, Jan Lokpal, statehood in AAP manifesto

New Delhi: “Deshbhakti” in the educational syllabus, a Jan Lokpal, 24-hour-open markets and pursuing full statehood were among the 28 promises in the Aam Aadmi Party’s manifesto for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections.

The manifesto, released on Tuesday at the party office by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and party leaders Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai, said the AAP government will ensure doorstep delivery of rations, and set up the world’s largest metro network of about 500 km in the city.

The party promised new appointment of safai karamcharis (sanitation staff) in the city and Rs 1 crore compensation to families of decreased safai karamcharis who die while performing their duty.

The 28 point programme of the AAP also includes pursuing the Central government for the inclusion of Bhojpuri into the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and a 24 hours market on pilot basis.

Sisodia said the manifesto was the party’s dream of creating a better Delhi. Kejriwal said in the last five years, the AAP government has provided relief to the people of Delhi in various sectors and issues of public importance.

“Our vision for the next five years is to take Delhi to the next level. We have to make Delhi a 21st century, highly advanced, and progressive capital of a developed nation so that the people of Delhi and the entire nation are proud of it,” he said.

Kejriwal also stressed that the manifesto talks about all the communities and sections of the people, including women, traders, contractual workers, sanitation workers, victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and every other section and community.

Further briefing the media about the manifesto, Sisodia said it came in addition to the 10-point guarantee card, which was launched by Kejriwal in January.

As he read out the 28 initiatives, Sisodia said the AAP resolves to continue its struggle to get the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill — passed by the Delhi Assembly in December 2015 and pending with the Centre – through. It also said that the Delhi Government had approved the formation of 2,972 Mohalla Sabhas in 70 Assembly constituencies across the city in June 2016 and said it will pursue with the Centre to bring in a strong Delhi Swaraj Bill that will formalise the roles and responsibilities of Mohalla Sabhas and ensure adequate funds and functions in the hands of the community.

The AAP promised pilgrimages for 10 lakh senior citizens in Delhi, well-designed, beautifully landscaped and safe roads to the city, continuation of end to raid raj and protection from sealing along with upgradation of market and industrial areas.

The party said it will extend the metro network to 500 km making it one of the world’s largest, and connect several new areas such as Burari, Kirari, Bijwasan, Narela, Karawal Nagar, Mangolpuri and others.

The party said it will work together with the Central government to develop a beautiful riverside along the Yamuna, apart from the river’s revival.

The AAP also said it will establish 24×7 markets on a pilot basis in key commercial areas where shops, restaurants, etc. can remain open round the clock. “This will make Delhi a bustling, 24×7 hospitable city and also contribute to tourism and the overall economy.”

It also promised to enhance women participation in economy saying it will undertake initiatives to connect housewives with job and business opportunities from or near their homes.

The AAP government, on re-election, will pursue the Central government to ensure full ownership rights with freehold status for the residents of resettlement colonies along with putting pressure on the Central government to ensure all unauthorised colonies get regularised and homeowners get proper registries for their houses.

The Kejriwal-led party is also aiming to make Delhi the first state in India to give legal protection to street vendors and hawkers.

The manifesto also said the AAP will continue to push for full statehood for Delhi within the constitutional framework using its social, political and moral authority.

“Our proposal for full statehood is defined in the draft State of Delhi Bill 2016 brought out by the current AAP government. The draft bill proposes that the New Delhi area (under the jurisdiction of New Delhi Municipal Council) which is of national and international importance and has only three per cent of Delhi’s population, be kept under the ambit of the Central government. The rest of the areas will transition to a full state. This will bring in overall efficiency and democratic accountability in the administration of the national capital.”

The AAP’s manifesto came just four days ahead of Assembly polls, while the opposition BJP and Congress have already released their manifestos.