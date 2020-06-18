Delhi reports highest single-day spike of 2,877 COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 49,979

By | Published: 12:38 am

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday reported highest single-day spike of 2,877 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital to 49,979, according to the Delhi Health Department.

As many as 65 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,969. Out of the total number of cases, 26,669 are active and 21,341 have recovered/discharged/migrated.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Thursday visited the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Centre here as the facility was converted into a COVID-19 isolation facility.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said, “The Radha Soami Satsang Beas has converted the space into a COVID-19 isolation facility. Close to 10,000 beds can be set up over here.” Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain is now being given oxygen support only at times when it is needed and his fever has also reduced, according to the Office of the Delhi Health Minister.

Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

