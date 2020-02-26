Delhi riots an attempt to tarnish Modi’s image: K Laxman

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: BJP State president K Laxman said some political parties and “so called secularists and intellectuals” who are unable to digest the close relationship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump and his growing global image were nurturing a grudge against him.

“The arson in New Delhi is nothing but their handiwork, to tarnish the Prime Minister’s image,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Dr Laxman wondered how the mob in Delhi carried pistols with them.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah initiated steps to curb the unruly mobs and the situation is now under the control of the administration. I also want to know why the State government is not controlling the Majlis and its leaders who are spewing venom against the government at the Centre and instrumental in instigating the violence,” he added.

Condemning the violence, Laxman said the timing of the riots when the two major democratic powers of the worlds were sitting at a negotiation table for the benefit of the nation, gives rise to many doubts.

“This clearly shows that those who are behind the violence don’t want India to develop, but the people of the nation understand the nefarious activities of the Congress and Communists who planned the riots with the help of communal forces,” he said.

