Delhi violence: Another injured admitted on Saturday to GTB hospital

By | Published: 2:28 pm

New Delhi: One more person injured in the violence in northeast Delhi was admitted on Saturday in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden area, taking the number of such admitted victims/patients to 239, hospital authorities said.

A total of 41 deaths were reported, including 38 at the GTB Hospital, and three at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

Meanwhile, post-mortems had been performed till now on 25 bodies as per the police request, whereas autopsies on only 13 bodies — kept in the hospital morgue — remained to be performed, GTB Hospital officials told IANS.

These 13 victims include bodies of six unidentified victims.

“We expect to conduct remaining post-mortems on Saturday itself if there are no legal hassles involved,” said GTB Hospital Medical Director Sunil Kumar.

Kumar said that of the 28 victims brought dead to the hospital, five had sustained burn injuries, three were stabbed, seven had firearm injuries, eight died due to assault by blunt objects, one was stabbed and also shot. How four of these persons were killed could not be ascertained.

At least 45 victims admitted in the hospital were stable. One patient is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit.

Violence was reported from northeast Delhi areas like Seelampur, Bhajanpura, Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar and Karawal Nagar areas after a clash between pro- and anti-CAA groups on Sunday afternoon. In the rioting, around 80-odd houses, more than 100 shops, five schools, and one petrol pumps were gutted.