Delhi: Wanted criminal with Rs 1 lakh bounty held after encounter

New Delhi: A wanted criminal who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh was arrested in wee hours of Friday following an encounter with Delhi Police. The encounter between a Special Task Force of Delhi Police and criminal Iqbal took place near Lady Shri Ram College in Lajpat Nagar area.

The police laid a trap behind the college, following a lead about the movement of the criminal. When Iqbal came in a car, he opened fire on the police team on being asked to stop. In retaliation, police also fired in which Iqbal sustained bullet injury on his leg.

DCP Crime branch G Ram Gopal Naik said that Iqbal is a resident of Buland Shahar and was wanted in many cases. “He is wanted in a loot case of Rs 65 lakh in Gautam Buddh Nagar this year. Uttar Pradesh Police had killed one of his associates in the loot case. He is involved in more than 20 cases,” he added.