Delicious summer special beverages to beat the heat

Summer is upon us and it’s time to brace the warm, sunny weather with a refreshing range of cool and frosty sips. Fruits are the perfect summer coolers and indulging in your favourite fruit-based drink is one of the best ways to beat the summer heat. Café Coffee Day is set to make your summer feel like a breeze with the launch of its new ‘Fruitylicious Fiesta’ menu. This special menu brings you a chilled, flavourful and fruity range of beverages that will get you through the season feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

The new Fruitylicious Fiesta menu defines pure indulgence. It has been specially crafted using a mix of all-time favourite as well as unique fruits, blended to perfection with a creamy milk, coffee or ice base. The much-loved ‘Frappe’ offering has been widened to accommodate two new variants.

When it comes to distinguishing the most indulgent fruit, there is none better than the king of all fruits — the Alphonso Mango! India’s love for the Alphonso Mango is universal and now Café Coffee Day brings the juicy freshness and sweet taste of this popular fruit to its patrons with the ‘Alphonso Mango Smoothie’. This mesmerising beverage is the perfect combination of hand-picked Alphonso mangoes and milk, topped with whipped cream, a truly divine creation. And there are more beverages included in the menu as summer special.

So, celebrate summer like never before with the special ‘Fruitylicious Fiesta’ menu by Café Coffee Day. Starting at Rs 185, this special menu is available at all Café Coffee Day outlets across the country.

First flagship ‘Coffee Day Square’

Café Coffee Day launches the first of its exclusive flagship concept, Coffee Day Square in the ‘City of Nizams’. The royal and historic dynasty that Hyderabad is known for reflects in the various culinary choices that are available here. The Square is the perfect offering for food and beverage connoisseurs of Hyderabad.

It complements the city’s rich Nawabi legacy by offering a royal and redefined coffee brewing and culinary experience with international-styled presentations, global cooking practices and alternate brewing techniques. Its enticing selection of wellness and indulgent options matched with the best hand-picked coffees from India and across the world will make every coffee and food connoisseur’s dream come true.

Located in the prime neighbourhood of Jubilee Hills on Road No 10, the new Coffee Day Square is set to take the people of Hyderabad on a global culinary adventure. The Square observes the highest standards of service and offers a unique experience to the Indian diner. The café is visually and aesthetically pleasing with a refined and minimalist design. The ambience is set in warm tones that is inviting to all coffee enthusiasts.