Deliver value to customers, ports told

By | B. Prabhakara Sarma/Correspondent | Published: 12:55 am

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of Chennai Port P. Raveendran has said that ports should focus on delivering required value to customers and ease of doing business.

Chairing a session on port services on the final day of the two-day Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) ports’ conclave here on Friday, he said ports would be able to achieve this only through cooperation and coordination among all stakeholders, particularly government agencies.

Ports played a key role in global supply chain and a nation’s economic growth depended on them, he observed.

Chairman of Paradip port Rinkesh Roy stated that port initiatives in the recent times paved way for hassle-free cargo movement and evacuation, resulting in a 60 to 70 per cent increase in volumes. and how it had resulted in a 60-70 jump in volumes. Director (Logistics) of Sri Lanka Ports’ Authority UD Jayatissa spoke on how Colombo port had emerged as a major container hub in Asia and the importance of containerisation. Principal Commissioner of Customs in Visakhapatnam D.K. Srinivas dwelt on the role of Customs in making port operations easy for customers. U Sein Win, representative of Myanmar, and Ugyen Tshering, the representative of Bhutan, and others also spoke.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .