Delivery boy assaulted by customer in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: A Swiggy delivery executive was assaulted by a customer and his friends allegedly over an argument at East Anandbagh on Monday night.

The executive K Tirupathaiah (28), a resident of Manikeshwar Nagar at Osmania University campus in Tarnaka received an order at 10.30 pm, to be delivered to one Sai Krishna at Kalyan Nagar in East Anandbagh.

“When the executive tried to contact the customer, the latter made him to wait. Later, when he contacted, the customer hurled abuses on the executive. He also threatened him,” police said.

Further, when Tirupathaiah went to deliver the order, Sai Krishna along with his friends Ravi Teja, P Punith Dutta, Vishnuvardhan and Vishnunarayana Reddy assaulted him. Based on a complaint from Tirupathaiah on Tuesday morning, the Malkajgiri police booked a case and are investigating.

