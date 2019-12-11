Delivery boy helps missing boy reunite with parents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: The employee of a popular food delivery company helped a boy, who went missing, reunite with his family on Tuesday.

Ten-year-old Dheeraj Reddy of Yapral had gone missing on Tuesday morning after he left his house on a bicycle. as he did not return his house even after a few hours, the tensed parents alerted the Rachakonda Police Control Room. After receiving the call, the police alerted the Jawaharnagar police and all the police stations.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat instructed Malkajgiri DCP Rakshita K Murthy to form special teams. Ten teams were formed to trace the boy.

However, a local Zomato delivery boy, Subramanyam, who was on an assignment, found the boy on the Vayupuri colony road and informed the police about the same. The boy had reportedly lost his way and was wandering on the roads in Vayupuri colony.

The police reached the spot and handed over the boy to his parents. A cash reward of Rs 5,000 was presented to Subramanyam by Malkajgiri DCP Rakshita K Murthy.

