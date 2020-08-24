Demand for home hemodialysis on rise

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The healthcare ecosystem continues to battle Covid-19, as different parts of the country draw out unlock strategies. For patients with chronic kidney disease, the road has not been a smooth ride, however dialysis treatment providers such as NephroPlus have put in efforts to ensure treatment for these patients continues. The company has rolled out home dialysis services which are made available in 125 cities in India.

NephroPlus co-founder and director, Guest Services, Kamal Shah, told Telangana Today, “It is observed that in pandemic times, the security of being at home and not being exposed to infections, flexibility in timings of dialysis, having family around and the convenience of getting dialysis at home are the top reasons for opting for home hemodialysis. This service was introduced in November 2018 but we have seen significant uptake after Covid-19 outbreak. The number of patients opting for this service in the past 5-6 months has doubled. There are about 15 cities where the service is in use at present.”

Hemodialysis is a procedure where a dialysis machine and a special filter called a dialyser are used to clean blood. In home hemodialysis, a dialysis machine and a water treatment plant are stationed at a patient’s home. To provide this service, the company has deployed additional staff. Patients living on the ground floor or in apartments that have elevators can go for home hemodialysis, looking at the suitability to bring and install the machines.

“The company has recently introduced ‘Dialysis on Wheels’ in the National Capital Region. We are adding more ambulances. This service will be rolled out in Pune and Bengaluru in the next 2-3 months followed by other cities. We should bring this in Hyderabad in the next 3-4 months. This is the first time such a service is offered anywhere in the world. A patient can undergo dialysis inside an ambulance itself which comes to their home. The patient need not invest in equipment or worry about the risk of infection or access to emergency care,” he said.

