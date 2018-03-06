Demand for model schools on the rise

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: Established with an aim of providing quality education in English medium to rural children, the 194 Model Schools in the State have been getting a positive response. This is evident from the number of applications that are being received for admissions every year.

Last year, these schools received nearly 1 lakh applications for admissions and this year, the numbers rose further. For admissions into Class VI to X, this year, model schools in the State received 1.12 lakh applications, a clear increase of 12,000 students seeking enrollment.

Of the total applications received, 55,281 candidates have sought admissions into Class VI, around 21,331 into Class VII, around 18,112 for Class VIII, around 13,220 for Class IX and around 4,183 for Class X. A total of 19,400 seats are available in about 194 Model Schools across the State.

With English being the medium of instruction, these schools have caught the attention of parents and students. Also, students joining these schools are provided free textbooks from Class VI to intermediate besides nutritious mid-day meals. This apart, hostel facility is provided for 100 girl students on the school premises and they are given cosmetic and hygiene kits.

“The State government may increase the hostel intake by 20 to 30 seats this year,” an official said. The to Class VI to X is done through an entrance exam. The test for Class VI admissions have 100 questions including 25 each from Telugu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies and English.

For admission into Class VII to X, the students will be tested in English, Mathematics, General Science and Social Studies. Both entrance examinations will be conducted on April 15 and results will be announced on May 11. The selection list is to be finalised between May 16 and 19, and certificate verification is scheduled from May 20 to 25.

The Model Schools were modeled on the lines of Kendriya Vidyalayas and were started in the educationally backward mandals across the country as a central scheme in 2013. The funding for these schools were shared between Centre and State equally. However, the Union government had delinked the scheme and transferred it to the State governments.