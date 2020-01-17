Demand for PNG up in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: One of the cleanest burning fuels, Piped Natural Gas (PNG), will soon be provided to more number of houses with Bhagyanagar Gas Limited (BGL) planning to expand its pipeline network this year to different parts of the city.

BGL has already laid 55 km steel pipeline and 355 km Medium-density polyethylene (MDPE) pipeline network in the city and has been supplying PNG to 40,000 households in Medchal, Kompally, Qutubullapur, Chintal, Balanagar, Moosapet and Kukatpally from Shamirpet mother station.

Buoyed by the response, BGL is now planning to expand its network further by laying 70 km of steel pipeline and 500 km of MDPE this financial year and connect the network of pipeline from Kukatpally to Katedan via Gachibowli, Hafeezpet, Mehdipatnam, Nanalnagar, Attapur and Aramgarh.

According to the officials, a separate pipeline is also planned to connect Balanagar with ECIL Crossroads via Bowenpally, Trimulgherry, Sainikpuri and A S Rao Nagar and ensure easy availability of natural gas across many regions in the city.

Under the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) Act 2006, the Board grants the authorisation to entities for developing a City Gas Distribution network in a specified area. Accordingly, BGL, which is a joint venture of GAIL (India) Limited, and HPCL has commenced its operation of gas distribution project in Hyderabad in 2009.

To cater to the demand of gas for domestic and commercial customers in its area of operation, it has developed infrastructure to supply natural gas at Mother Station, Shamirpet. The natural gas is tapped at Shamirpet from GAIL East West pipeline transported by Pipeline Infrastructure Limited in Hyderabad. “Natural gas is a fuel apt for any application in domestic, automobiles, commercial and industrial. The PNG is supplied 24×7 through pipe and offers the convenience of ensuring continuous and adequate supply of gas at all times, without problems of having to store gas in cylinders,” said senior BGL official.

Rajeev Garg, Managing Director, BGL, said they were committed to providing clean and green fuel to consumers. “Since the supply of PNG is continuous, the domestic consumer is relieved from the task of booking LPG cylinder and waiting for the delivery,” he added.

