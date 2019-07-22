Demand to get Rajini for processions in Hyderabad’s old city

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: The patron of Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram, G Niranjan on Monday urged the State government to immediately conduct a health check-up for elephant Rajani so that a fitness certificate can be issued for its participation in Bonalu procession in old city next week.

The elephant brought from Karnataka by the State government failed in fulfilling the annual rituals during Ujjaini Mahankali Temple Bonalu procession, he claimed.

However, the Ujjiani Mahankali Temple, Secunderabad Executive Officer S Annapurna said Gajalaxmi Meena, the elephant from Karnataka participated in the Bonalu procession without any hassles.

During the one hour procession, devotees offered coconuts and ‘aarthi’ to the elephant at Mahankali Police station for about 15 minutes and it even gave blessings to the devout, she said.

Shia community demand new elephant

Meanwhile, the Shia Companions Organisation also urged authorities to accord permission to permanently have an elephant for the historic Muharram procession.

Syed Ali Jaffery of Shia Companions said that they were planning to bring an elephant from Delhi for the procession and had filed for No Objection Certificate.

