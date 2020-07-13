Demarcation of River Musi commenced

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: In tune with the State government’s plans for beautification and development of River Musi, the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) has commenced the long awaited demarcation of the river bed, buffer zone and other aspects.

The exercise is being taken up at Uppal and Amberpet areas and it would help the MRDCL in identifying the boundaries with precision and initiate measures to curb encroachments, besides dumping of trash and debris.

As part of demarcation, the personnel are using the GPS devices and identifying the latitude and longitude points for precision boundary marking. This apart, identification of buffer zone, which is 50 metre from the river bed, is also being notified, said an official from MRDCL.

The initiative was taken up by the MRDCL after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao enquired about the progress of works on riverfront development during a meeting held recently.

The demarcation exercise being taken up from Bapu Ghat to Nagole that covers a distance of about 20.85 km. Once the exercise helps in identifying and establishing the boundaries, a decision on installing physical fencing could also be taken, the official said.

Though the initiative was to be completed a few months back, the situations thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic has come as an obstacle forcing the works to be temporarily stalled. Now efforts were being made to complete the exercise in a fortnight, he said.

Presently, works were under progress at Uppal, Amberpet and shortly the exercise would commence at Shaikpet as well.

In addition to these works, MRDCL is also focusing on curbing dumping of trash and debris in the river. Officials recently seized an earthmover, when few persons were found to be engaged in illegal excavation of the river bank at Nagole.

Similarly, MRDCL is also expediting works pertaining to landscape development at Nagole bridge. A detailed inspection of the site was also carried out recently by the officials and further steps are to be taken up accordingly.

Bit by bit, even though a bit slowly: Arvind Kumar

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted, “Bit by bit, even though a bit slowly. The first level cleaning of River Musi in Hyderabad has commenced. The drive shall continue.”

He further added, “It’s not only about first level cleaning in the River Musi. We are determined to contain and minimise the mosquito menace in and around river buffer this season”.

Bit by bit, even though a bit slowly… the first level cleaning of #Musi river in #Hyderabad has commenced ! The drive shall continue @KTRTRS @D_SudheerReddy pic.twitter.com/jyhMtzr1qM — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) July 9, 2020

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .