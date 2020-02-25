Demi Lovato accepts herself the way she is

American singer Demi Lovato shared a fresh-faced makeup-free selfie with a powerful message of self-love.On Monday, the singer took to Instagram to post a photo of herself without makeup to celebrate #NoMakeupMonday. Demi’s pretty photo and positive caption got the attention of many of her followers.
The picture showed Lovato with her hair slicked back in a bun and with freckles across her cheeks and nose.In the caption for the post, Lovato said: “Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all.”
“This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am.#ILoveMe,” she further added.Lovato received plenty of love and support in the comments from her famous friends from Hollywood, including Ashley Graham, Kelsea Ballerini, Chrissy Metz, and Vanessa Hudgens.
Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all. This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. 🖤 #ILoveMe