Demi Lovato sells Los Angeles house she overdosed in

Los Angeles: Singer Demi Lovato has sold off her infamous Los Angeles home, in which she suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

Lovato sold her four-bedroom lavish property for $8.25 million, according to Variety, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She had been renting the property since her overdose. Lovato bought the 5,600 square foot mansion for $8.3 million in 2016.

The property is a three-story villa with a sky lounge that has a picturesque view of the mountainous Laurel Canyon neighbourhood and an outdoor swimming pool. The house has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen.