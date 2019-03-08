Demi Lovato sends herself flowers

By | Published: 6:11 pm

It seems American singer Demi Lovato is practising some much-needed self-love after her split with Henry Levy.

Almost a day after news broke that the Sorry not sorry singer and her boyfriend, fashion designer Henry Levy, had decided to call it quits, Lovato decided deal with the heartbreak herself.

The 26-year-old, in her Instagram story, shared a picture of pink and white roses, with a note that read, “You’re beautiful, you’re loved and you’re worthy of a happy and healthy life.”

She captioned the story as “Because sometimes you have to send yourself flowers.”

Demi and Henry decided to split because none of her family members approved of her getting into a relationship so quickly and wanted her to focus on herself.

The Confident singer has been focusing on herself and her well-being ever since she suffered a drug overdose in July.