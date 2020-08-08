Demise of two stalwarts leaves a void in Dubbak

By | Published: 12:09 am

Siddipet: The deaths of Cheruku Muthyam Reddy and Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in less than a year has created a political vacuum in Dubbak Assembly constituency. These prominent leaders were elected four times each from Dubbak and Dommata Assembly constituencies since 1989.

Dubbak constituency was created in place of Dommata in 2009 as part of the delimitation of Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. Muthyam Reddy’s son Cheruku Srinivas Reddy and Ramalinga Reddy’s son Sathish Reddy have been actively participating in various programmes in the constituency in the last few years. It remains to be seen if the sons can fill the political vacuum created by the demise of their fathers.

Cheruku Muthyam Reddy, who was with Telugu Desam Party (TDP), contested from Dommata three times in 1989, 1994 and 1999 and recorded a hat-trick of victories from the constituency. He tasted his first defeat at the hands of TRS candidate Ramalinga Reddy, whom the TRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao had fielded against the stalwart leader from Dubbak.

Ramalinga Reddy had been working as a Journalist in Siddipet for over two and half decades till then. Since K Chandrashekhar Rao was MLA of Siddipet during the same period, Ramalinga Reddy had a long association with the former which gave him the political opportunity.

Following the call of TRS chief, Ramalinga Reddy resigned as MLA and contested again in the by-election from Dommata constituency in 2008 and defeated Muthyam Reddy, the TDP candidate. Ahead of the 2009 general elections, Dubbak Assembly constituency was created in place of Dommata as part of the delimitation of constituencies. As TRS, TDP and Left parties allied ahead of the 2009 elections forming the Mahakutami, Cheruku Muthyam Reddy resigned from TDP and contested on a Congress ticket in 2009 as the alliance allotted the seat to TRS.

Muthyam Reddy defeated Ramalinga Reddy in the elections for the first time. After the creation of Telangana in 2014, TRS fielded Ramalinga Reddy in 2014 again against his arch-rival Muthyam Reddy, and the former won. Irrespective of the outcome of elections in the constituency, Muthyam Reddy and Ramalinga Reddy remained two prominent pillars of politics in the constituency since 2004. Surprisingly, Congress party’s denial of ticket to Muthyam Reddy in the 2018 Assembly elections paved the way to a bonhomie between these two leaders at the far end of their lives.

Since Muthyam Reddy and Chandrashekhar Rao worked together for over two decades in TDP, the latter invited him to join the TRS fold immediately. The friendship between Muthyam Reddy and Ramalinga Reddy had a great impact as the latter’s margin of victory increased to 62,500 in 2018 from 37,000 in 2014 elections. Though the Chief Minister assured Muthyam Reddy a post, he died in September 2019, at the age of 74 due to illness. The death of these two leaders is also a great loss to both the TRS and the people of this constituency.

