Demolishing the falsehood

Facts have a way of silencing the naysayers. The combined power of conviction, commitment and honesty can demolish the false narratives like a pack of cards. Not very long ago, the prophets of doom had a field day, predicting an alarmist picture if Telangana statehood became a reality. They have since been effectively silenced by the trail-blazing performance of the country’s youngest State, year after year. In fact, by registering a consistently impressive growth rate since its formation and striking a fine balance between welfare and development, Telangana has now become a role model for other States. The same pessimistic narrative is once again being peddled by the opposition now at a time when the State is in a consolidation stage. However, the way Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao nailed the falsehood sought to be spread by the Congress reflects the power of truth and the confidence of a responsive ruler. Be it the progress in implementation of irrigation projects, the scale of which no other State has conceived, the management of the economy in the face of adversities and tackling sensitive public issues like the furore over uranium exploration, the Chief Minister placed the facts on the table in a manner that took the wind out of the opposition’s sails. While silencing the Congress on its fictitious allegations regarding development projects, Rao effectively blunted the BJP’s plans on the issue of ‘Liberation Day’ by deft positioning. The saffron party, which is desperate to rake up emotive issues and revive old wounds, has been left clueless following the Chief Minister’s masterstroke.

By getting the Assembly to pass a resolution unanimously on stopping uranium exploration in the Nallamala forest area, the Chief Minister showed a remarkable sensitivity to people’s concerns. Similarly, the decision not to impose additional hefty penalties on road users, as proposed in the new Motor Vehicles Act, is also in tune with the public mood. Occasions such as these test the ability of a leader to balance between the imperatives of policy-making and responding to the genuine concerns of the public. An independent policy approach, solely guided by larger public interest, is what is needed in a healthy federal setup. In fact, the Telangana model has demonstrated that good development can mean good politics as well. Even on the economy, the fact remains that Telangana has been able to achieve a fine balance between welfare and development and is managing finances within the FRBM framework without much help from the Centre. In fact, many of the promises made for Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act have not been fulfilled. Despite a financial crunch in the wake of reduced flow of Central funds, the State has demonstrated its unflinching commitment to continue welfare programmes.

