Demolition drive continues in GHMC areas

Hyderabad: Continuing its special drive to clear unauthorised structures across the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has demolished 140 slabs of 30 buildings this week in Serilingampally zone alone.

Earlier in June, 29 unauthorised structures were demolished by the civic body in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur.

As part of a special drive against unauthorised constructions, the GHMC is using heavy machinery, besides gas cutters, compressors and other equipment.

Focus was being laid on structures, where the owners are constructing additional floors or excess built-up area than permitted in the building plans.

The officials said since demolitions were being done using heavy machinery and with compressors and gas cutters, the structural stability and strength of buildings will get damaged.

The GHMC urged citizens not to buy unauthorised or illegal flats which do not have permission and occupancy certificate from the municipal corporation. It was also cautioned that heavy penalties in respect of property tax and water bill for such buildings were being levied.

Permission and occupancy certificate details will be available on the GHMC website and citizens can also approach the nearest GHMC circle office for any details, said a press release.

