Demolition drive opposed in Mahabubabad, officials attacked

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Mahabubabad: Mild tension prevailed at Babu Naik thanda in Mahabubabad municipality on Wednesday when officials went to the thanda to demolish unauthorised structures in the civic body.

Municipal Commissioner Indrasena Reddy, a woman constable and a male constable were attacked by the locals who pelted stones. The vehicles of the officials were also damaged in the incident. Following this, the officials stopped the demolition drive and lodged a complaint with the police against eight people including local councillor Banoth Ravi.

According to official sources, a team led by Municipal Commissioner Indrasena Reddy launched a demolition drive to raze the unauthorised houses at Babu Naik Thanda (8th ward), Hanumanthuni Gadda and Gummaduru localities on Tuesday following the directions from the district Collector VP Gautham to remove all the illegal structures in the government lands.

Around 150 illegal structures were demolished in the three localities on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they went to Babu Naik Thanda to demolish the remaining structures.

However, enraged by the razing of their houses, the locals, who were allegedly provoked by the local councillor Banoth Ravi, resorted to stone pelting and attack the officials in an attempt to stop the drive.

Police registered a case against eight persons including local councillor in connection with the attack based on a complaint lodged by Tahsildar Ranjith Kumar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter